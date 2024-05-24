In Haryana, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes up cause of farmers, wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit the campaign trail in Haryana, targeting the BJP government on the issues of farmers and women wrestlers. She said the Congress would get a big margin in the state.

“Those who stopped you from entering Delhi, throw them out of Delhi. This is your country. You are the soul of this nation. This country’s soldier is your son. When your sons give their lives for this nation, you send your other children too. I understand this because I am also the daughter of a martyr and the granddaughter of a martyr. We shall fight with you and fight for you. The time has come for you to wake up and fight for your rights and throw this government out,” the AICC general secretary told a public meeting at Panipat, reaching out to the farming community.

Striking an emotional chord with people, Priyanka said “our daughters who brought Olympic medals were made to sit on roads and protest”.

“When they won the medals, Modiji invited them to his house and clicked pictures with them. And when they were fighting for justice, they were not heard,” the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, at a rally in Sirsa, Priyanka predicted a wave against the BJP. People are tired of their (Modi-BJP) politics. A change is certain in Haryana and the Congress will win with a huge margin on all seats, she said.

