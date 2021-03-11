In Haryana, straw burning cases dip as fodder prices rise

Dry fodder prices go up to record Rs 1,500 per quintal | Residue burning lower by around 19 per cent

In Haryana, straw burning cases dip as fodder prices rise

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 20

Higher fodder prices have restricted farmers in Haryana from burning wheat straw in the fields this year. Agriculture Department data showed a decrease in the number of crop residue burning cases during wheat harvesting this year.

The state recorded 2,873 cases of residue burning this season, as against 3,499 in 2020, showing a decrease of around 19 per cent.

Agriculture experts and officials said a spurt in fodder prices restrained farmers from burning the crop residue this year. “Dry fodder prices have gone up to record Rs 1,500 per quintal. Considering the situation, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad administrations have banned the sale of fodder outside their respective jurisdiction,” said Dr Vinod Kumar Phogat, Deputy Director of Agriculture, DDA, Hisar.

Dr Phogat said most of the residue fire cases this season were either due to accident or short circuit.

Sajjan Chaudhary of Surpura village in Bhiwani district said there was a huge demand of fodder in Rajasthan villages that used to get it from Punjab and Haryana earlier. “Earlier, we would harvest wheat crop using machines and burn down the stubble to ready the land for the next crop.

This time, we harvested wheat manually to obtain maximum fodder,” he said.

Agriculture expert Dr Ram Kumar said, “Sudden spurt in fodder prices has been able to wean farmers away from burning of crop residue. The government had not been able do so over the past so many years, despite spending huge amounts under various schemes. It needs to design schemes in a way that draws attention of farmers, rather than providing subsidies on machinery, etc.”

#Agriculture #Pollution #stubble burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail

3
Chandigarh

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu seeks time to surrender on medical grounds after jail term

5
Punjab

Raja Warring comes in support of Navjot Sidhu ‘at this difficult hour’

6
Punjab

Worried for Navjot Sidhu today, sad he has to go through so much: Bunny Sandhu who was earlier acquitted in the case

7
Nation

Relief from heat wave conditions from tomorrow: IMD

8
Nation

Air India's plane's engine shuts down mid-air, makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

9
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana court blast case: Five, including juvenile, arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Top News

Gyanvapi case with Varanasi District Judge

Gyanvapi case with Varanasi District Judge

Supreme Court Bench won’t interfere with survey report | Int...

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lend support to ex-PCC chie...

Hyderabad encounter fake, 10 cops must face trial : SC panel

Hyderabad encounter fake, 10 cops must face trial : SC panel

Four rape-cum-murder accused were killed in 'encounter' | Po...

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

China for expansion of five-nation BRICS

China for expansion of five-nation BRICS

Nine developing nations attend ‘BRICS Plus’ meeting

Cities

View All

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Sacrilege cases not being pursued properly, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Buses off road for 2nd day, passengers suffer in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Tenders floated for 8 parking lots in Amritsar

Mini-bus operators call off their strike after assurance of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Suspect who planted IED made a call to Germany

Suspect who planted IED made a call to Germany

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

Mastermind of Rs 400 crore Citibank scam Shivraj Puri dies of TB in Bhondsi prison

Showers, gusty winds in Delhi provide relief from scorching heat

Want more water, ask Punjab to release Haryana's share: Khattar to Delhi govt

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Drug overdose? PPA constable loses battle of life

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel

MLA Rana fires salvos against Sidhu upon his conviction

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Ludhiana MLA raids MC’s multi-level parking, catches staff overcharging visitors

Illegal sewerage connections of 37 dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

F&CC approves only emergency works in Ludhiana

Doctors, programme officers to attend OPD at Ludhiana district hospitals

Hurts to see friend go to jail: Former co-accused

Hurts to see friend Navjot Sidhu go to jail: Former co-accused Bunny Sandhu