In Hisar, 2,300 tillers on govt portal found fake

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, January 2

During a verification of land documents, the district administration found that nearly 2,300 persons, who were not residents of Hisar, had shown bajra crop on about 60,000 acres registered in their names on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal to derive undue benefit.

Wanted to misuse ‘meri fasal’ scheme The names of the “fraudsters” have now been removed from the portal

Their intention was to claim benefit under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana

Under the scheme, the state provides a relief at the rate of Rs 250 to Rs 300/acre

The district authorities have now removed the names of these fraudulently registered “farmers” from the MFMB portal. The bogus registration scam has been going on mainly in bajra producing districts with an intention to claim the benefit under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY) of the Haryana Government.

Under the BBY, the state government provides a relief at the rate of Rs 250 to Rs 300 per acre to bajra farmers registered on the MFMB portal.

During an inquiry, a team comprising members from the Central Institute for Cotton Research, Sirsa, the Revenue Department and the Agriculture Department found that 2,300 persons belonging to Nuh, Faridabad, Gurugram and Palwal districts had got themselves registered as tillers (kaashtkaar) on nearly 60,000 acres in Hisar district.

The modus operandi of the fraudsters was that they uploaded their Parivar Pehchan Patra, phone numbers and bank account numbers on the MFMB portal while showing themselves as tillers of land which was owned by other farmers. When the government releases the benefit under the BBY, it goes directly to those registered on the MFMB portal as tillers and not to the actual landowners/tillers.

Alisher, a resident of a village in Nuh district, had registered himself as a tiller of several acres belonging to farmers in Bandaheri village. Dr Rajbir Singh, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Hisar, said they had removed and delinked the names of all persons who were not found actual tillers or landowners of fields in Hisar.

“Now, these persons will not get any benefit of the government scheme,” he said, adding that it was a case of fraud and the farmers concerned whose crop was shown by the fraudsters from other districts as theirs on the MFMB portal could press for the registration of criminal cases by the police.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar