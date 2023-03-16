In Karnal district, 40 piezometers to measure groundwater level

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 15

With an aim to measuring the groundwater level, the Irrigation and Water Resources Department has started the installation work of piezometers in different villages of the district.

Installation to be done before monsoon The installation of piezometers will be completed before the onsent of monsoon so that we can get information about the recharge and extraction of groundwater. This will help us assess the availability and demand of groundwater. Navtej Singh, XEN, Irrigation & Water resources Dept

The department had a plan to install 40 such meters in the district to determine the use of groundwater so that it could make planning to save it. Of these 40 piezometers, six had already been installed and work on two was underway, said an official.

Of the 40 piezometers, 18 would be installed under the Atal Bhujal Yojana in Karnal block only, which was in the dark zone. These meters, along with rain gauge instruments, were expected to be installed in April, said Navtej Singh, XEN, Irrigation and Water Resources Department.

As a total of 22 piezometers would be installed under the National Hydrology (NH) project. Of these, six had been installed and work to install two in Balu and Guniana villages in the Nissing block was on in full swing, the XEN added.

Seven such meters would be installed on the premises of government schools, for which they had sought no objection certificate (NoC) from the Education Department, he said. “Piezometers have been installed in Chand Samand village in the Kunjpura block, Karsa, Dabarthala, Ramana, Mohri Jagir, and Bodsham villages in the Nilokheri block,” the XEN said.

The installation work would be completed before the monsoon so that they could get information about the recharging and extraction of groundwater, which would help assess the availability and demand of groundwater, he added.

He said rapid and extensive extraction of groundwater had made the Karnal block in the over-exploited block, as it had witnessed an alarming downfall of 8.98 m between 2000 and 2021, while the district had recorded a downfall of 12.86 m in the same time.