In Kurukshetra, 30 grievances on Day 3

Kurukshetra, June 12

Over 30 complaints were received on the third day of the Samadhan Shivir organised by the district administration on Wednesday and the Deputy Commissioner directed the officials concerned to resolve the grievances.

As per information, the majority of the complaints were related to property IDs, family IDs, pension, ration card, and the power, irrigation and public health and engineering departments.

As per the directions from the state government, the Deputy Commissioner along with the other senior officials are holding the Samadhan Shivir on working days between 9 am to 11 am at the Mini-Secretariat.

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said, “Over 30 complaints were received on Wednesday, of which, a majority of the complaints were resolved while a few complaints were marked to the officers concerned. The officials have been directed to resolve the complaints within the stipulated timeframe. Negligence will not be tolerated. The complaints related to property IDs, family IDs, ration card, power, and irrigation were resolved during the shivir today.”

During the shivir, the Deputy Commissioner called on the complainants to stay updated with the government schemes and policies and take benefits. A resident could approach the administration with any kind of complaint.

DC Shantanu Sharma also directed the district manager of the Citizen Resource Information Department (CRID) to ensure that staff engaged in the work related to family ID, and operators of common service centres (CSC) were updated and the residents don’t face any issues. He also directed the officials of the municipal council to resolve the grievances related to property IDs, and give all required information about the portals to the residents.

The Deputy Commissioner said, “The prime objective behind organising the shivir is to ensure that the issues being faced by the general public are resolved under one roof. All the officials remain present during the shivir and the complaints are resolved at the spot.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Sharma, City Magistrate Raman Gupta, DDPO Rajesh Sharma, and DSP Ashok Kumar, and several other officials were present during the shivir today.

