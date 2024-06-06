In Kurukshetra, BJP led in five, AAP did well in 4 Assembly segments

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 5

Though the BJP has managed to retain the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency seat in an interesting contest for the third consecutive time, the saffron party’s winning margin has come down drastically from 3.84 lakh in the previous election to just around 29,021 votes in the 2024 election.

As per the Election Commission of India’s results, BJP’s Naveen Jindal was polled 44.96 per cent votes, his nearest rival AAP’s state chief and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta was polled 42.55 per cent votes.

While in the 2019 election, the BJP had led in all nine Assembly segments of the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, in the 2024 election, the BJP led in five (Thanesar, Ladwa, Kaithal, Pundri, and Radaur) constituencies, the AAP candidate led in four (Pehowa, Shahabad, Kalayat and Guhla) constituencies.

In Kurukshetra district’s four Assembly segments, the BJP and AAP led in two each. In the Thanesar Assembly constituency led by BJP’s Minister of State Subhash Sudha, Jindal got 72,433 votes while Sushil Gupta got 53,900 votes. In the Ladwa constituency led by Congress MLA Mewa Singh, BJP’s Jindal got 66,045 votes while Sushli Gupta got 57,295 votes. In the Pehowa constituency led by BJP’s Sandeep Singh, Jindal got 51,555 votes while Gupta got 52,434 votes. In the Shahabad constituency led by JJP MLA Ram Karan Kala, Jindal got 47,510 votes while Sushil Gupta got 59,167 votes.

In Kaithal district’s four Assembly constituencies, again the BJP and AAP led in two each. In the Kaithal constituency led by BJP MLA Leela Ram, Jindal got 75,741 votes and Sushil Gupta got 58,222. In the Pundri constituency led by Independent MLA Randhir Singh Gollen, Naveen was polled 56,591 votes while Sushil Gupta bagged 44,656 votes. In the Kalayat constituency led by BJP’s Kamlesh Dhanda, Jindal got 49,622 votes, while Gupta got 64,059 votes. In the Guhla constituency led by JJP MLA Ishwar Singh, while Jindal got 50,626 votes, Gupta got 58,681 votes.

In the Yamunanagar’s Radaur Assembly constituency led by Congress MLA Bishan Lal, BJP’s Naveen Jindal got 70,554 votes while Sushil Gupta got 63,356 votes.

About the party’s performance, BJP Kurukshetra district chief Ravi Battan said, “The party has done well and we have retained the seat for the third consecutive time. However, there are some areas where we need to focus, especially in villages and booths where the party hasn’t got the desired response. We will work out and resolve the issues soon and we are confident that we will win all four Assembly seats of Kurukshetra in the upcoming election.”

Senior Congress leader Ashok Arora said, “The INDIA bloc fought well and we accept the mandate given by the voters. The arrogance of the BJP has been shattered. We will now focus on the Assembly elections and we are confident that the party will form the next government in Haryana.”

Meanwhile, AAP’s spokesman Sumit Hindustani said, “The outcome was not as we had predicted in a couple of Assembly constituencies. The workers and leaders of the INDIA bloc had worked hard. Soon we will hold review meetings and fight the Assembly polls with full strength.”

