In major rejig, Haryana govt orders transfer of 16 IAS officers

Chandigarh, September 1

The Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of 16 IAS officers with immediate effect.

PK Das is power utilities’ head The Governor on Thursday appointed Pranab Kishore Das, IAS (retd), as Chairman of the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited with immediate effect. Das retired on August 31

Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Employment Department, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department and Printing and Stationery Department, has been posted as ACS and Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation Departments.

Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, and CEO, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, has been posted as ACS, Printing and Stationery Department, CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, and CEO, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

G Anupama, Chief Administrator, Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, New Delhi, and ACS, Health and Family Welfare Department, has been given additional charge of Medical Education and Research Department.

Apoorva Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, Irrigation and Water Resources Department has been posted as ACS, Public Health Engineering Department, Mines and Geology Department and Advisor, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board.

V Umashankar, Principal Secretary (PS) to Chief Minister, and Principal Secretary, Citizen Resources Information Department, Information, Public Relations, Languages Department and Administrative Secretary in-charge of CM Window, has been posted as PS to CM, and PS, Citizen Resources Information Department, Power Department and, New and Renewable Energy Department, and Administrative Secretary in-charge of CM Window.

Anurag Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana and PS, Elections Department and Mines and Geology Department, has been posted as Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana and PS, Elections Department and Information, Public Relations and Languages Department.

Vijayendra Kumar, PS, Higher Education Department, Technical Education Department and CEO, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board, has been given additional charge of Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department.

Rajeev Ranjan, Commissioner and Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Commissioner and Secretary, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department and Commissioner and Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training Department has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Commissioner and Secretary, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department and Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi.

Pankaj Agarwal, Commissioner and Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, has been given additional charge of Commissioner and Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department.

Vijay Singh Dahiya, Commissioner and Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department, nodal officer for the organisation of International Gita Jayanti Celebration, 2021, and Member Secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board, has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary, Employment Department, Commissioner and Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training Department and Member Secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board.

TL Satyaprakash, Director General and Special Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department, Director General, Urban Estates, Haryana and CEO of Drone Imaging Information Systems of Haryana Ltd. (DRIISHYA) has been given additional charge of Managing Director, Haryana International Horticultural Marketing Corporation, Ganaur.

Vinay Singh, Director General and Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department and Secretary, Home-I Department has been posted as Secretary, Home-I Department and Secretary, Finance Department.

Prabhjot Singh, Special Secretary, Health Department, has been given additional charge of CEO, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority.