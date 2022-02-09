In major reshuffle, 21 IAS, 3 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

The Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of 21 IAS and 3 HCS officers on Tuesday.

SN Roy, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Forests and Wildlife, has been posted as ACS, Archives, Archaeology and Museums. Mahavir Singh, ACS (School Education), has been posted as ACS, Sports and Youth Affairs, in addition to his present duties.

AK Singh, Principal Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, Sports & Youth Affairs Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Public Health Engineering, and Forests and Wildlife Department.

Pankaj Yadav, Commissioner, Rohtak Division, has been posted as Managing Director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

Wazeer Singh Goyat, Secretary, Haryana Human Rights Commission, has been posted as Director-General (Higher Education). Sanjay Joon, Commissioner, Faridabad Division, has been posted as Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, in addition to his present duties.

Bhupinder Singh, Secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited. Geeta Bharti, Registrar, Cooperative Societies and Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management, has been posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies.

Chander Shekhar Khare, Director (Higher Education), has been posted as Special Secretary, Haryana Human Resources Department. Yash Garg, Gurugram DC, has been posted as Secretary, HPSC. Naresh Kumar, Jind DC, has been posted as Commissioner, Karnal Municipal Corporation.

Dhirendra Khadgata, Commissioner, Ambala Municipal Corporation, has been posted as Commissioner, Yamunanagar Municipal Corporation. Ajay Singh Tomer, Commissioner, Yamunanagar Municipal Corporation, has been posted as Sirsa DC.

Manoj Kumar-I, Rohtak DC, has been posted as Labour Commissioner. Shakti Singh, Nuh DC, has been posted as Rohtak DC. Nishant Kumar Yadav, Karnal DC, has been posted as Gurugram DC. Virender Kumar Dahiya, Director, State Transport, has been posted as Jind DC. Anish Yadav, Sirsa DC, has been posted as Karnal DC. Manoj Kumar-II, Commissioner, , Karnal Municipal Corporation, has been posted as Nuh DC.

Virender Lather, Chief Executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board, has been posted as Commissioner, Ambala Municipal Corporation. Balpreet Singh, awaiting posting orders, has been posted as SDM, Ambala Cantonment.

The HCS officers transferred are Ashwani Malik, Samalkha SDM, who has been posted as Panipat SDM, in addition to his present duties. Dheeraj Chahal, Panipat SDM, has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department. Pulkit Malhotra, Additional CEO, Zila Parishad, Kurukshetra, has been posted as Additional CEO, Zila Parishad, Panchkula.