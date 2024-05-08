In male-dominated Haryana, fairer sex gets unfair deal

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, May 7

In the male-dominated state politics, parties have been unfair to the fairer sex when it comes to fielding candidates. Despite claims of empowerment, the parties have fielded just five women candidates.

Women participate in large numbers in the political process such as rallies and voting. However, vested interests of the male-dominated political parties come into play in ticket allocation, denying them their rightful share. — Jagmati Sangwan, Vice-president, AIDWA

The 'comparatively progressive' Lok Sabha constituencies of Karnal, Rohtak, Hisar, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Sonepat have the dubious distinction of not sending any woman to the Lok Sabha so far.

While the Congress, BJP and INLD have fielded a candidate each, the JJP has fielded two candidates. There are 34 men in the fray even as women constitute over 93 lakh of the over 1.99 crore voters, which amounts to nearly 47% of the voter base.

Of these five candidates, only Kiran Punia (JJP-Ambala) is from a ‘non-political’ background while other come from political families. While Naina Chautala (JJP-Hisar) and Sunaina Chautala (INLD-Hisar) belong to Devi Lal clan, Selja (Congress-Sirsa) is the daughter of Dalbir Singh, a former MP. Banto Kataria, BJP candidate from Ambala (reserved) seat, is the widow of Rattan Lal Kataria, a former MP.

Women’s representation in the Lok Sabha has always been dismal. Since its inception in 1966, Haryana elected 131 MPs, of which women were elected MPs only 10 times. Chandrawati was the first woman to be elected MP in 1977.

Selja was elected four times, Kailasho Saini twice, and Chandrawati, Shruti and Sudha Yadav once. Sunita Duggal is the outgoing MP from Sirsa (reserved) constituency.

