In Narnaul, cops oversee urea sale

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, November 24

Farmers of several villages under Narnaul subdivision have been reeling under the shortage of urea fertiliser. For the past few days, they have been queuing up for several hours to get the fertiliser.

The fertiliser is now being sold at Police Lines in the presence of police personnel for better management as the distribution counter in Narnaul Grain Market was getting inundated with buyers.

Just two bags, each containing 45 kg of urea, are being sold per person. Many women are also joining the queue with male members of their families to get the fertiliser, which contains nitrogen, the primary nutrient for mustard and wheat crops.

Roshan Lal, Manager, Narnaul Marketing Society Limited, said 300 farmers were given 600 bags of urea in Narnaul.

Balwant Shaharan, Deputy Director (Agriculture), Narnaul, said the district needed 22,000 metric tonnes of urea fertiliser up to November 30 and around 16,000 MT had already been distributed among farmers. The remaining would be distributed before the deadline, he added. Neeraj Tyagi, District Manager, HAFED, said the supply of urea fertiliser was coming from Panipat on alternate days.