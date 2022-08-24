In one week, 500 pig carcasses found dumped in open in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, August 23

Though no case of lumpy skin disease (LSD) has been reported in the district so far, the outbreak of African swine fever (ASW) among pigs has put officials of the Animal Husbandry Department on alert.

Three pigs tested positive for African swine fever in Kalanaur town after their death. The local municipal corporation (MC) has found carcasses of over 500 pigs dumped at various places in the city over the past one week. It is suspected that swine fever has claimed their lives. However, the Animal Husbandry officials are maintaining a silence on the issue.

“The carcasses of pigs are being dumped in the open, instead of being buried. We have already buried over 500 such carcasses in a week to prevent the spread of disease. A JCB machine and a tractor-trailer are being used to bury the carcasses after lifting these from various places in the city,” said an MC official.

A majority of the carcasses were found in Indira Colony, Shyam Colony, Shastri Nagar, Kutana Basti, Indira Colony, Jind bypass, Bhiwani road, old vegetable market and some other localities in old Rohtak city. It being a fatal disease, the carcasses were being buried at isolated places with utmost care, he added.

“On getting information about any such carcass, our team reaches the spot immediately. It also remains in touch with local officials of the Animal Husbandry Department. The burying of carcass is done as per the laid-down guidelines so as to curb the spread of disease,” said MC Commissioner Nar Hari Bangar.

Dr Surya Khatkar, Deputy Director (Animal Husbandry), said a task force had been formed to identify ailing pigs within 1-km radius of that spot (sensitive area) in Kalanaur town where three cases of African swine fever were found.

“Another team of officials will keep tabs on pigs within one to 10 km of the sensitive zone. It is yet to be ascertained who dumped the carcasses in the open,” he said.

Carcasses of pigs and other animals continue to be found in Jawaharlal Nehru and Bhalaut sub-branch passing through Rohtak City.

“More than 10 carcasses of pigs, dogs and cattle were found floating in the canals yesterday. A number of carcasses were seen flowing down to this area from other places over the past 10 days,” said Jasmer Hooda, an activist of Suno Nahro Ki Pukar Mission, a social outfit that motivates people to keep canals clean.

Executive Engineer (Irrigation) Arun Munjhal confirmed that pig carcasses were found in the canals.

