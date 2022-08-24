In one week, 500 pig carcasses found dumped in open in Rohtak

Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, August 23
Though no case of lumpy skin disease (LSD) has been reported in the district so far, the outbreak of African swine fever (ASW) among pigs has put officials of the Animal Husbandry Department on alert.
Open dumping unsafe
The carcasses are being dumped in the open, instead of being buried. We are burying these to prevent the spread of disease. MC Official
Floating in canals
Over 10 carcasses of pigs, dogs and cattle were found floating in canals passing through the city on Monday. — Jasmer Hooda, social activist
Three pigs tested positive for African swine fever in Kalanaur town after their death. The local municipal corporation (MC) has found carcasses of over 500 pigs dumped at various places in the city over the past one week. It is suspected that swine fever has claimed their lives. However, the Animal Husbandry officials are maintaining a silence on the issue.
“The carcasses of pigs are being dumped in the open, instead of being buried. We have already buried over 500 such carcasses in a week to prevent the spread of disease. A JCB machine and a tractor-trailer are being used to bury the carcasses after lifting these from various places in the city,” said an MC official.
A majority of the carcasses were found in Indira Colony, Shyam Colony, Shastri Nagar, Kutana Basti, Indira Colony, Jind bypass, Bhiwani road, old vegetable market and some other localities in old Rohtak city. It being a fatal disease, the carcasses were being buried at isolated places with utmost care, he added.
“On getting information about any such carcass, our team reaches the spot immediately. It also remains in touch with local officials of the Animal Husbandry Department. The burying of carcass is done as per the laid-down guidelines so as to curb the spread of disease,” said MC Commissioner Nar Hari Bangar.
Dr Surya Khatkar, Deputy Director (Animal Husbandry), said a task force had been formed to identify ailing pigs within 1-km radius of that spot (sensitive area) in Kalanaur town where three cases of African swine fever were found.
“Another team of officials will keep tabs on pigs within one to 10 km of the sensitive zone. It is yet to be ascertained who dumped the carcasses in the open,” he said.
Carcasses of pigs and other animals continue to be found in Jawaharlal Nehru and Bhalaut sub-branch passing through Rohtak City.
“More than 10 carcasses of pigs, dogs and cattle were found floating in the canals yesterday. A number of carcasses were seen flowing down to this area from other places over the past 10 days,” said Jasmer Hooda, an activist of Suno Nahro Ki Pukar Mission, a social outfit that motivates people to keep canals clean.
Executive Engineer (Irrigation) Arun Munjhal confirmed that pig carcasses were found in the canals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...