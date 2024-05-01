In Palwal, electrocution claims 12 lives over a year

Tribune News Service

Over 12 persons have lost their lives and three others were injured last year in electrocution accidents caused by the power supply system in the Palwal circle of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). The circle comprises Palwal and Nuh districts with around 3.5 lakh connections.

While 11 people died in electrocution-related incidents in 2023, one person was killed in the past four months this year, according to sources in the department. It was revealed that most of the victims were killed due to accidental contact or while trying to get the power lines repaired on their own. One employee working on outsourcing basis was killed in an accident in December last year, while one fatal accident was reported in the circle in January this year. One DHBVN employee and two other persons have been injured in three non-fatal cases in the past 16 months. A middle-aged couple was electrocuted to death after a high tension power line fell on them at Ghori village in December last year. A youth also suffered severe burn injuries in the incident. Similarly, one Sunil (27), a resident of Asavati village, was killed after a HT line fell on him while he was driving a motorcycle in May 2022.

The data from January 2021 revealed that a total of 25 persons were killed in fatal accidents caused due to factors like human faults, improper safety measures, passing of lines close to human settlements and loopholes in the power supply system in these two districts. The highest number of fatal and non-fatal accidents took place in 2023 in which 14 persons became victims of electrocution and of these, 11 people lost their lives. Poor maintenance and lack of warning signals and shortage of staff in the DHBVN were claimed to be major factors.

Joginder Hooda, Superintending Engineer, Palwal Circle said while majority of the accidents were a result of human errors, non-adherence to safety norms during repairs, back-firing of supply from generators and inverters into the system during power cuts were mainly responsible for such accidents. He said negligence on the part of the residents or employees had also been a reason. He said training and awareness drives are carried out on a regular basis by the department.

