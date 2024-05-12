In Panipat, ex-CM Khattar goes door to door to woo electors

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 11

Former Chief Minister and BJP’s candidate Manohar Lal Khattar today carried out door-to- door campaign under ‘Ghar Ghar Sampark Abhiyan’ in all four Assembly constituencies of the district to woo voters and gave the message of Prime Minister Narender Modi to them. He visited Gawalda village of Israna constituency, Naraina village of Samalkha constituency, Burshyam village of Panipat Rural constituency and Ward-15 of Panipat Urban constituency and apprised people of achievements of the state and Central government.

Khattar said Bharat is the biggest democracy in the world and all big economic powers of the world are eyeing this election. He said if all people in the country elected nationalism, then positive change would come to the country. He also appealed to the voters to vote for the BJP for the construction of a developed country.

He said people in the country are trusting Prime Minister Narender Modi for the third time in a row. “It’s not the result of one day’s work but of the past 10 years in which the party has worked for the betterment of the country.”

The former CM applauded the schemes launched by the Central government, including Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, Ujjwala scheme, Ayushman scheme, potable water scheme and electricity in every home. He said the government had taken several decisions for the benefit of farmers, women, youth and other sections of society.

