In peak heat, teen group gives solace to strays, birds

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 11

As the scorching heat continues to reign over Sirsa, temperatures have already soared past 46°C this year. Amidst such harsh conditions a number of organisations have been working for the welfare of birds and animals here.

Sirsa has nearly 155 cow shelters, which is the highest in the region. While, Sirsa is already leading the way in cow protection, two young girls — Somya Setia and Yuvana Soni — have set an exemplary precedent by starting a group called ‘Teens for Tomorrow’. The group is dedicated to protecting wildlife, including animals and birds from the effects of the intense heat. Not only this, the group is also working towards helping people in the severe heatwave-like conditions that prevail in the state.

The children’s group undertakes activities such as placing water bowls for birds and animals across the city, distributing shoes to the needy and providing special biscuits to stray dogs.

Regarding their initiative, Somya and Yuvana said they had also begun planting trees in various parts of the city. They believed these activities would inspire community service among residents and remind them that even small actions could lead to significant outcomes. The people of Sirsa have been inspired by the unique initiative and are joining them in their efforts, pledging to make Sirsa a safer, more prosperous and cooperative community for all.

