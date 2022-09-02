In protest, Karnal residents lay paver blocks to make stretch motorable

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 1

After waiting for the authorities to construct a road, which was dug by the HSVP to lay underground sewerage around three months ago, residents of Sector 13 here protested in a unique way by laying inter-locking tiles on part of the road on their own to make it motorable. They said they would volunteer two hours daily.

Cannot walk on the road We have been suffering due to apathy. We cannot even walk on this stretch. During the rainy season, the experience has been horrible for all, so we have decided to dedicate two hours daily to make this road motorable on our own. A resident of the locality Residents forced to take this step I have requested the authorities, but all my requests have fallen on deaf ears, forcing the residents to take this step. Vir Vikram Kumar, BJP councillor To be constructed by HSVP The road was dug up by the HSVP to lay sewerage and it is to be constructed by it. I have sent a letter to the official concerned in this regard. — Monika Sharma, XEN, KMC

Residents led by BJP councillor Vir Vikram Kumar today assembled behind Sector 13 market and started the work on the stretch.

Kumar alleged that the road had been lying in a pitiable condition. The HSVP had laid the sewerage, while the KMC was yet to lay the stormwater pipeline. Both departments should have proper coordination with each other and should have done the work simultaneously to speed up the work for the convenience of the residents. Due to delay in work, the road is not even fit for pedestrians. Accidents take place daily on this stretch, he said.

“I have requested the authorities, but all my requests have fallen on deaf ears, forcing the residents to take this step,” said the councillor. The residents said the authorities should be panelised for delay in work. “We have been suffering due to their apathy. We cannot even walk on this stretch. During the rainy season, the experience was horrible for all, so we have decided to dedicate two hours daily to make this road motorable on our own,” said a resident of the locality.

