In Rohtak villages, cops use sports to free youth from shackles of drugs

Rohtak, March 10
To save village youth from getting trapped in the quagmire of drugs and crime, the Rohtak police have started the initiative of organising sports events in villages of the district.
A kabaddi match was recently organised at Chamaria village, in which youth from several nearby villages participated. The police said a special campaign had been launched in villages where a considerable number of residents were found to be involved in drug abuse and crimes.
The villages to be covered under the awareness drive include Sanghi, Bohar, Ritoli, Chamaria, Sunaria, Karaur, Ismaila and Nindana. Sports events like basketball, cycling, 100-meter race, log race, boxing, cricket, kabaddi and wrestling were being planned in these villages.
Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg said DSP Virender Singh had been made the nodal officer of the special operation. “Participation in sports activities will not only keep youngsters away from crime and drugs, but also steer them towards a good future,” Garg added.
The SP said an anti-drug awareness drive had also been launched at the villages and addicts were getting admitted to de-addiction centres in collaboration with the district administration.
