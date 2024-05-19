In Rohtak villages, farmer angst may upset BJP applecart

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 18

The effects of the farm agitation may cause harm to the BJP’s prospects, especially in rural areas of Rohtak parliamentary constituency, in the Lok Sabha polls because a major section of the farming community seems to be annoyed with the ruling party for its ‘insensitive’ attitude towards the farmers’ demands.

The farmers’ agitation is the main issue, which has triggered anger among the farming community against the BJP government... Now, the ball is in the farmers’ court and they are set to take revenge for their insult in the Lok Sabha elections. — Satpal, resident, Mokhra village

During a tour of rural areas, it has been witnessed that the farm agitation is prominently being discussed by the villagers when it comes to main issues in the Lok Sabha polls. They also justify black flags being shown and questions being asked by the farm activists from the BJP leaders at various places in the state during their canvassing.

“The farmers’ agitation is the main issue, which has triggered anger among the farming community against the BJP government as it not only worked to cane-charge the protesting farmers but also left no opportunity to disrespect them while giving them different tags. Now, the ball is in the farmers’ court and they are set to take revenge for their insult in the Lok Sabha polls,” said Satpal, a resident of Mokhra village.

Naresh, another resident, questioned what protesting farmers were demanding? Just legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) and the repeal of three farm laws for ensuring their future to be secure but the government forced them sit on the border for over a year. “Was it justified? Now, the time has come to show what the farmers can do?” he said.

Deepak of Bahalba village says, “Haryana is known for farmers and agricultural activities and every political party talks about the farmers’ welfare when it comes to the elections, but it becomes secondary after the elections.”

“The BJP also made tall claims of doubling the farmers’ income in the previous elections but did nothing. Even there were atrocities on them. People of the farming community will definitely vote while keeping the farm agitation in their mind,” he added.

Suresh of Bahu Akbarpur village also has no hesitation in endorsing that the farm agitation has emerged as one of the major issues in the Lok Sabha polls and the BJP will have to toil hard to counter it.

Meanwhile, Krishan Murti Hooda, former minister and BJP’s state spokesman, while refuting any major effect of the farm agitation on the Lok Sabha polls said no other government earlier worked so much what the BJP had done for the farmers in the last decade.

“Merely a handful people instigated by the Congress are resisting the BJP candidates in the villages hence you cannot consider them as a major section of the entire farming community,” claimed Krishan Murti.

