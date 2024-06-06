In Sirsa, Congress won in villages where BJP faced farmers’ wrath

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 5

During the Sirsa Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidates faced significant opposition from farmers in the Rania Assembly areas where they attempted to campaign. Consequently, BJP candidates lost in all those villages. Additionally, BJP candidates from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat, represented by Ranjit Singh, also faced defeat in the villages where they had a strong influence. The most intense opposition was observed in Rania, Kalanwali, Dabwali and Ellenabad Assembly segments. In Rania, Kumari Selja secured a victory with over 27,000 votes.

In Rania Assembly area, the BJP candidate received 5,302 votes from Rania town, while the Congress candidate received 6,980 votes, winning by a margin of 1,678 votes. Similarly, in Keharwala village in Rania Assembly, the Congress candidate received 1,402 votes, whereas the BJP candidate got 815 votes.

In Khai Shergarh, the Congress candidate received 840 votes and the BJP candidate got 558 votes. In Bacher village, the Congress candidate received 233 votes and the BJP candidate got 127 votes. In Jodhpuria, the Congress received 816 votes while the BJP received 632 votes.

In Kharia, considered a stronghold of the INLD, the Congress candidate received 2,474 votes and the BJP candidate got 1,596 votes. In Sadevala, the Congress received 734 votes and the BJP got 549 votes. In Mattuwala village, the Congress received 628 votes and the BJP got 263 votes. In Sainpal, the Congress received 439 votes and the BJP got 351 votes. In Sainpal Kothe, the Congress received 511 votes and the BJP got 165 votes. Similarly, in Bani village, the Congress received 2,514 votes and the BJP got 1,332 votes. In Kariwala, the Congress received 1,672 votes and the BJP got 676 votes. In Dudianwali, the Congress received 542 votes and the BJP got 258 votes.

In Dhotar village, the Congress candidate received 1,257 votes while the BJP got 773 votes. In Sultanpuria village, the Congress candidate received 940 votes while the BJP got 525 votes. In Nanuana village, the Congress received 803 votes while the BJP got 467 votes, where farmer leaders did not even allow the BJP candidate to speak during the campaign.

