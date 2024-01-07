In spot, pvt school owners meet Education Minister

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 6

Around 1,300 private schools that are running on temporary recognition across the state are in a tight spot. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced annual examination dates for classes X and XII in February but the state government is yet to extend recognition of these schools.

A delegation of All-Haryana Private School Sangh, led by its president Ravinder Nandal, today called on Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar at his residence in Yamunanagar and urged him to extend their schools’ recognition so that they could submit examination forms of their students to the BSEH.

“The annual exams of classes X and XII are going to start from February 27 but the exam forms of around 60,000 students studying in 1,300 private schools have not yet been submitted due to non-extension of recognition. Not only the school owners, but parents of these students are perturbed over the issue,” Nandal told ‘The Tribune’.

An official of the Education Department said as per guidelines issued in October last year, these schools were asked to deposit the “assurance amount” to get permanent recognition. Instead, the schools sought relaxation in depositing the affiliation fee to the BSEH for the 2023-24 academic year.

