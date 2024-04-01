In two days, 30 cyber thugs held by Nuh police; 50 phones seized

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 31

The Nuh police claimed to have arrested 30 cyber criminals following two-day special raids. The suspects were marked using the Pratibimb app and special teams, led by Nuh SP Narendra Bijarnia, carried out raids and recovered 50 mobile phones and 90 fake SIM cards from them.

Cases have been registered under relevant sections at the Nuh Cyber police station. The suspects used to cheat people online by adopting methods like purchasing goods online on the basis of fake documents, fake social media profiles, fake bank accounts, sextortion, giving tempting ads for purchasing animals, etc.

The Nuh police have arrested 150 cyber criminals in the first three months of 2024. Inspector Vimal Rai, in-charge, cybercrime police station, said: “We managed to identify the suspects through the app which tracked frauds committed by them across the country. A special campaign was conducted on Saturday and Sunday which involved the entire force.”

He added: “The teams raided the hotspot villages, tracked the suspects and nabbed them. We are verifying the crime records of the suspects and soon will be getting in touch with concerned state police where they have carried out frauds. Most of the suspects have numerous frauds to their credit.”

It may be noted that the Mewat region, spanning across Haryana and Rajasthan, is known as “Jamtara’ of north India. The districts of Nuh, Palwal, Alwar, Deeg and Bharatpur have highest concentration of cyber criminals, who get special training in tricks of the trade in Rajasthan. The Nuh police have, on numerous occasions, alerted their Rajasthan counterparts on the same.

“We will be conducting more raids and are getting in touch with Rajasthan Police as a majority of these cyber thugs source their SIM cards from there,” SP Bijarnia added.

Most fraudsters from Mewat

