In Yamunanagar, 9,015 head of cattle contracted LSD in 37 days

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, August 17

(LSD) has spread to 9,015 cattle heads in Yamuanagar district in the last 37 days.

As many as 25 animals have died during this period due to this disease.

The authorities of the Animal Husbandry Department said continuous monitoring was being done to contain the spread of the disease.

The first case was reported from Ghilaur village of Radaur subdivision on July 12.As per data of the Animal Husbandry Department, Yamunanagar, the highest number of cases (3,727) of lumpy skin disease has been reported from Radaur subdivision of the district during these 37 days. As many as 3,290 cases came from Jagadhri subdivision and 2,016 cases were reported from Bilaspur subdivision of the district. Dr Satbir Singh, SDO, Jagadhri and Bilaspur subdivisions, Animal Husbandry Department, said, “As many as 25 deaths have been reported after the outbreak of lumpy skin disease in Yamunanagar district. But, we can’t say that all animals died due to it. Some of them might have died due to mixed infections or other reasons.” The disease outbreak has led to stress among dairy farmers as with the spread of the disease, the death toll is increasing and the milk yield is reducing.

“The rates of milch variety are skyrocketing this time. It is difficult to buy cattle for a dairy farmer. Therefore, the government should give compensation to those dairy owners or farmers who have lost their cattle due to this disease,” said Joginder Singh of Devdhar village.

Dr Satbir Singh said the disease had spread in 480 villages of the district.

He further said 4,389 animals had recovered from the disease during this period.

“Eighteen teams of the department have been working to help dairy owners and farmers in tackling the infected cattle and stopping the spread of the disease to healthy animals,” said Dr Satbir Singh.