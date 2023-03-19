 Inclement weather threat to late-sown wheat, may hit yield : The Tribune India

Inclement weather threat to late-sown wheat, may hit yield

Inclement weather threat to late-sown wheat, may hit yield

A farmer looks at his flattened wheat crop in a Hisar village. Ashok Kundu



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 18

Vagaries of weather continue to pose a threat to the rabi crops as after the extreme hot conditions, rain coupled with hailstorm and strong winds have been reported from various districts, including Bhiwani, Hisar and other areas. Farmers fear an adverse impact on the wheat yield this season.

The agriculture experts are keeping their fingers crossed on the impact of the weather conditions, stating that the lodging (flattening) of the late-sown wheat crop could record up to 25% fall in the yield due to shriveled grain. However, early sown wheat crops are unlikely to be affected due to flattening. The government has a target of 12.5 million tonnes at an average of 4,900 kg per hectare. The state has a wheat crop of 2,550 hectares. Last year, the state had recorded the production of 10.44 million tonnes, which was nearly 20% below the target of the Agriculture Department.

Dinesh Panghal, a farmer of Tosham in Bhiwani, which recorded four-mm rainfall today, said the rain at this stage was uncalled for and would only damage the crops, including wheat and mustard. “While the wheat crop has got flattened due to high-speed winds that resulted in adverse impact on the yield. The mustard crop has also suffered losses in areas where a hailstorm occurred or is likely to occur in the next few days.”

Dr Om Prakash Bishnoi, scientist at the Wheat and Barley section of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (HAU), said though the fall in temperature had benefitted the wheat crop, which got respite from the extreme heat, but the rains and strong winds had resulted in lodging of the standing wheat crop. “As of now, parts in Hisar, including Talwandi village and certain areas in Bhiwani, have recorded light hailstorm. The crops will suffer damage in areas where it has got flattened due to the strong winds. Farmers should stop irrigating wheat,” he said.

“Lodging can result in shriveled grain, which affects the quality and weight of the grain. The yield in the late-sown crops can fall by 20% to 25% due to the lodging of the standing crops. However, the timely and advanced sown crops will have minor impact of lodging in yield,” he said.

The HAU scientist said the farmers should not spray fungicide in areas where brown rust and yellow rust had been reported in recent days as the rains would wash out the fungus from the plants. “I expect that the inclement weather with fall in temperature can be beneficial if there is no lodging of standing crops and no hailstorm,” he added. The farmers had reported that the wheat crop had matured early due to the extreme hot temperatures in late February and early March this year.

IMD issues yellow alert

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in many districts of Haryana with the prediction of thunderstorm/light gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph for the next five days

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

2
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

3
World

Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore

4
Punjab

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

5
Haryana

IMD forecasts rain, hail, strong winds; advises Punjab and Haryana farmers to postpone harvest

6
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

7
Diaspora

Man who gave gun to kill Sikh grocer sentenced to 18 months in prison in US

8
Trending

Man forgets to attend his marriage function as he drank too much a day before, would-be bride calls off nuptial

9
Punjab

SYL canal construction now may raise law and order problems: Centre's report in SC

10
Nation

Bihar YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

Mobile data, SMS services suspended till noon today

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment

Modi: Success of Indian democracy hurting some

Modi: Success of Indian democracy hurting some

‘Courts speaking truth to power’, CJI defends Collegium system

'Courts speaking truth to power', CJI defends Collegium system

Situation at LAC still ‘very’ fragile, dangerous: EAM

Situation at LAC still 'very' fragile, dangerous: EAM


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Drive for property tax collection to resume on March 21, says Amritsar MC

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Decade on, 24 EWS houses not allotted in Pinjore

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

Expedite repair of Chirag Delhi flyover: Minister to PWD

~72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Rs 72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

3 arrested for theft at Nurmahal Axis Bank

Warring slams govt over law & order

All civil hospitals to be upgraded: Minister

Smart card shortage leads to delay in issuance of RCs, driving licences

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Potholed roads: Rain adds to commuters’ woes

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Man jumps into Sirhind canal, rescued by Army personnel

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

New training equipment for RSETI from SBI