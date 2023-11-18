Incomplete compliance reports bug NGT

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, November 17

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed displeasure over the conduct of submission of incomplete reports by the Rewari District Magistrate (DM) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in connection with the inspection of industrial units.

It has also warned that appropriate action for the imposition of exemplary costs and initiation of contempt proceedings/penal action may be taken against them in case of such conduct in future.

The NGT stated this while hearing a complaint by a local resident, Prakash Yadav, that dirty water from sewage treatments plants (STPs) was being discharged in hundreds of acres of vacant land of the dried-up Sahibi river, leading to contamination of groundwater and damage to trees and other vegetation in nearby area.

“The Public Health and Engineer Department submitted that several industrial units were releasing effluents in domestic sewer. The NGT had, in May, directed the district authorities to inspect all industrial units regarding the installation of effluent treatment plants and take remedial measures in case of violations,” said Yadav.

The DM and HSPCB submitted their reports on September 18. “In reports filed by the HSPCB and DM, reference has been made only to inspection of 21 industries, thereby implying that no other industries required to be inspected for compliance exist in the area. In the course of hearing, it has been submitted that there are some other industries in the area in question which are yet to be inspected. We express our displeasure regarding the conduct of submission of incomplete reports by them,” observed the NGT on November 9.

It further stated, “The reports disclose that six industries are non-compliant while five industries are lying closed and compliance status has not been verified. All these 11 industries will not be allowed to operate till certification of requisite compliance by the industries and verification by the HSPCB, and passing of further orders by this Tribunal permitting these industries to operate.”

The NGT also directed the HSPCB and DM to inspect the “closed” industries again within 15 days and file a status report regarding compliance within a month.

“In case of non-compliance, the DM and HSPCB officials shall appear before the Tribunal physically to explain the reasons,” the NGT stated.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT #Pollution #Rewari