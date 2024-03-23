Inconsistent lifting of garbage

Residents of Birbal Nagar, Patel Nagar and old Narwana village area have been facing much inconvenience due to irregular lifting of garbage. Heaps of domestic waste can be seen dumped in vacant plots in these areas. Roads and streets are also damaged and need to be re-carpeted. Also, it is difficult to drive in the area due to the parked vehicles and goods displayed by shopkeepers on roads. The municipal authorities should ensure regular lifting of garbage and re-carpeting of damaged roads on priority. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

No sewer system in villages

The Haryana government must build effective sewer systems in all villages of the state. In the absence of a proper sewer system, local residents are forced to dispose of sewage in pits or underground septic tanks. In both such arrangements, human waste pollutes water sources, leading to jaundice and other water-borne diseases among villagers. It also creates unhygienic conditions. The authorities concerned should take note of the matter and take effective action. Kuldeep Kundu, Kaithal

No building for DCDRC

The government has constituted the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) to address the complaints of consumers, but it does not have a permanent office of its own. Earlier, the commission used to run from the Mini-Secretariat and it is being run on the third floor of the judicial complex at present. The DCDRC, as well as the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and the Labour Court, should have their own buildings to ensure proper functioning.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

