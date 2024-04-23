Increase green cover in Manesar, HSPCB Chairman directs officials

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 22

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) Chairman P Raghavendra Rao has asked the Commissioner of the Manesar Municipal Corporation to increase the green cover and prepare an action plan to control pollution in the fastest growing industrial township and its surrounding areas.

Key Directives The HSPCB chairman said all departments should hold a joint meeting with bulk waste generators in Manesar and motivate them to scientifically process waste as per the rules.

He also told the civic body officials to immediately clear garbage and C&D waste lying along roads and on vacant plots.

He said CCTV cameras should be installed at vulnerable spots so that entities and individuals dumping C&D waste and garbage illegally could be traced and legal action could be initiated against them.

He was presiding over a meeting of local officials of the MC, pollution control board, Industrial Development Corporation, traffic police, GMDA, PWD (B&R) and a few other departments in Manesar on Monday.

He told the officials to focus on increasing greenery in the industrial township. He said trees should be planted on all vacant spots along roads, parks and open spaces. He also visited some areas to take stock of the greenery in the township.

MC Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg revealed in the meeting that there were 183 bulk waste generators in the municipal area —76 residential societies, 12 hotels, 23 banquet halls, 47 educational institutions and 25 restaurants.

Garg said the Municipal Corporation teams inspected these bulk waste generators from time to time and challans were issued as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, if any irregularities were found on their premises.

The HSPCB chairman said all departments should hold a joint meeting with these bulk waste generators and motivate them to scientifically process waste as per the rules.

While instructing the Police Department officials, Rao said such roads and intersections in Manesar should be identified where traffic was affected due to the movement of pedestrians in the morning and evening hours so that adequate footpaths and foot over-bridges could be constructed in these areas.

The police officials said they had already identified some of these places. They would soon prepare a list of all these places, they added.

Rao gave instructions to take strict action against those who illegally dumped construction and demolition (C&D) waste and industrial waste on roadsides or vacant plots.

He told the MC officials to immediately clear garbage and C&D waste lying along roads and on vacant plots. He said CCTV cameras should be installed at vulnerable spots so that entities and individuals dumping C&D waste and garbage illegally could be traced and legal action could be initiated against them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Gurugram #Pollution