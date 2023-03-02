Increase in LPG price anti-poor: MP Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

Expressing strong objection to the increase in the price of cooking gas, Member of Parliament Deepender Hooda said the government had taken anti-poor decision just before Holi, one of the major festivals in the country.

“Instead of giving relief from inflation, this arrogant government is inflicting economic pain on the poor and middle class at every step. When the gas cylinder cost Rs 350 during the UPA government, BJP leaders had come on the streets with cylinders on their heads. Their photos are still available on social media. Now even after the price of cylinder has crossed Rs 1,100, BJP leaders have gone on the mute mode,” Deepender said.

He asked the government to withdraw the hike immediately and said when the Congress government comes back to power, it would be ensured that consumers do not have to pay more than Rs 500 for cooking gas.“The entire budget of the kitchen has gone haywire. Expensive gas cylinder has become out of reach of the common man,” he said.