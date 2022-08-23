Increase in number of stray dogs

There has been an unprecedented increase in the number of stray dogs in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri in the past few years. Packs of dogs can be seen on the streets near Irrigation Colony, Chitta Mandir area, Tejli Khel Stadium and Basant Nagar Colony. If someone tries to shoo them away, they become violent and attack. Besides, lone pedestrians and children are at a greater risk of these attacks. The authorities concerned must attend to the issue. Himanshu, Jagadhri

Stadium not fit for practice during rain

Hisar district has given a lot of athletes to the country and youth to the Indian forces, but there’s still a lone stadium to offer them for practice. During rain, due to waterlogging, it’s not possible to use the stadium for at least three months, which is not good for a sportsperson's practice routine. The local administration is obliged to address the issues of our youth on priority. Pushp Lata, Hisar

Land mutation record not updated

The Haryana Urban Development Authority (now known as HSVP) acquired land in the city for the establishment of Sector 32 and 33 in 2002. But to date, land mutation has not been changed and the revenue records of the land still stand in the name of the previous landowners. There’s a similar case where a piece of land was acquired by the HSIIDC and the Public Health Department, but didn't go on record, allowing landowners to cheat by selling it further. The state government should immediately take action in the matter. Shakti Singh, Karnal

