Increasing enrolment in govt schools a challenge for Edu Dept, teachers

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 17

Despite the Education Department’s initiatives of conducting enrolment drives and door-to-door surveys, the number of admissions in government schools remain below the target. Increasing the enrolment has thus become a challenge not only for the teachers but also for the Education Department officials.

This year, even matching last year’s enrolment figures is proving to be a challenge, especially since the department has set a goal of increasing the admissions by 20 per cent compared to the previous session. This means that the government schools should have 152,000 admissions. The failure to meet the target will require an explanation. It should be noted that last year, 130,000 students were admitted and this year, the number has so far reached 128,000.

Therefore, Education Department officials are frequently holding meetings with the teachers to review the enrolment figures. The officials have instructed the teachers to conduct the surveys. To boost enrolment, the teachers are now directed to conduct door-to-door surveys and compile records of children who have become drop-outs .

District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) Buta Ram has issued instructions to school principals to increase enrolment. He stated that the teachers should visit the villages to survey the children based on their age, determine where each child is studying and prepare a report. The children who are not yet enrolled should be admitted to government schools. The admissions of those children not going to school should be expedited to increase enrolment. The details of children enrolled offline should be entered into the MIS portal to track the enrolment numbers. Buta Ram emphasised that efforts should be made to inform private school students about departmental facilities and encourage them to join government schools. Buta Ram said the meetings with the primary school principals were being held to discuss how the enrolment should be increased. During these meetings, the principals were instructed to boost admissions in their schools. They were also directed to conduct village surveys and prepare reports. After the holidays, the teachers would be sent door-to-door to increase enrolment. The DEEO said in July, a campaign would be launched to make every possible effort to achieve the target of 150,000 admissions.

#Sirsa