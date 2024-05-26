Ind MLA, 47, Daultabad dies of cardiac arrest shortly after voting

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 25

Amid the polls today, what came across as a shock to the state was the death of Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad a few hours after voting.

The 45-year-old Independent MLA from the Badshahpur Assembly constituency in Gurugram, died due to a cardiac arrest. He was a popular youth leader and supported the BJP government. He is survived by his wife and two sons. He was cremated with state honours in his native village, Daultabad.

He was rushed to the Manipal Hospital in Palam Vihar here. “Rakesh Daultabad presented to the ER at 09:05 am with acute chest pain. The ECG, which was done immediately, showed ST elevation large myocardial infarction (extensive antero-lateral myocardial infarction). Just after the ECG, the patient had a massive cardiac arrest and he collapsed at 09:15 am. The cardiac massage was started immediately, which continued for 45 minutes. There was a recovery in the rhythm and blood pressure around 10:00 am, therefore a collective decision was taken immediately for the definite cardiac procedure. He was shifted to catheterisation lab. It was found that the main artery was 100 per cent occluded, which was opened, but due to refractory cardiogenic shock, he could not sustain and be revived in spite of all measures and was declared dead at 12:45 pm,” read a statement issued by the hospital.

In the 2019 Assembly poll, he had secured victory from Badshahpur seat . Sharing his condolences on X, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Haryana MLA Rakesh Daulatabad ji. With his hard work and dedication, he created a distinct identity among people at a very young age. His demise is a big loss for the state’s politics. May God give strength to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

