Ind MLA Gonder joins Budhiraja’s campaign

Karnal, May 9

Boosting the campaign trail of the Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja, Independent MLA from Nilokheri Dharampal Gonder on Thursday joined his election campaign when he reached the Nilokheri Assembly segment. Gonder along with two other Independent MLAs extended support to the Congress after withdrawing support to the ruling BJP.

Known for his grassroots connection and considerable influence, he threw his weight behind the Congress contender.

Riding in an open vehicle alongside the candidate, Gonder exhorted people to cast their votes in favour of the Congress candidate. He also highlighted the reasons for backing the Congress candidate.

“Divyanshu is young and has a vision to develop this constituency. I appeal to all of you to elect him,” said the MLA. Political experts said his support will boost the campaign of Budhiraja.

The collaborative efforts of the Congress candidate and Gonder signal a unified front aimed at securing electoral success, said a political analyst.

