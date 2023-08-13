Independence Day schedule of 10 dignitaries revised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

The state government has revised the schedule of 10 dignitaries to hoist the National Flag on the Independence Day.

An official spokesperson said Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal will now hoist the Tricolour in Narnaul, MP Krishan Lal Panwar in Ambala City, MLA Vinod Bhayana in Tohana, MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora in Naraingarh, MLA Aseem Goel in Kalka, MLA Ram Niwas in Kalayat, MLA Leela Ram Gujjar in Bilaspur, MLA Gopal Kanda in Pataudi, MLA Satya Prakash Jarawta in Beri, MLA Sitaram Yadav in Badhra and MLA Bhavya Bishnoi in Siwani.

#Ambala