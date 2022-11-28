Independents sweep poll in Hisar, Sonepat, Palwal dists

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 27

The results of the zila parishad elections in Hisar district have come as a setback for the ruling BJP-JJP alliance as a number of candidates enjoying support of the alliance partners were defeated. All 30 winners in the zila parishad elections in the district are Independents.

BJP leader Krishan Sarsana’s wife Kavita lost the election from Ward No. 11. Her namesake Kavita, wife of another BJP leader Sandeep Gangwa, also lost the poll from Ward No. 16.

BJP youth leader Ravinder Roki’s wife Sushma lost from Ward No. 14, a former mandal president of the BJP Narender Malik and BJP leader Seema Gaibipur’s sister-in-law Saroj also lost the contest in Ward Nos. 17 and 2, respectively.

Among the JJP-backed candidates who lost the contest were youth wing leader Manjeet Goyat (Ward No. 30), JJP leader Sunil Boora’s wife Monika (Ward No. 21) and youth leader Amit Boora (Ward No. 22).

Family members of many farmer leaders have won the poll. They included Sandeep Diranwas’s sister-in-law Saroj Bala (Ward No. 11) and Kuldeep Kharar’s sister Sudesh Nain (Ward No. 18).

Sonepat: Twenty-four independent candidates won the ZP election in Sonepat district on Sunday. Out of the 24 winners 23 are new faces, while one has won continously for the second time.

Palwal: The winners from all 20 wards of the zila parishad in the district are Independents. According to sources, a majority of them are likely to go with the ruling party as far as their political affiliation is concerned.

Former Minister and Congress leader Karan Dalal, however, claimed that many of the winners in the panchayat and zila parishad elections had his support.

Only one winning candidate used photographs of the ruling party leaders in the poll campaign.