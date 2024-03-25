INDIA bloc activists protest Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Bhiwani

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 24

Congress and CPM workers jointly staged a protest against the ED arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhiwani today, accusing him of indulging in vendetta politics.

Workers under the banner of INDIA bloc gathered at the Ghantaghar Chowk in the town today. They raised slogans against the BJP-led government and alleged that the ED arrest of Kejriwal was an act of vendetta politics.

Youth Congress leader Vikas Kumar alleged that the ruling BJP had hatched a conspiracy to defame Opposition leaders of Congress, AAP and other parties to gain benefit before the elections.

“Attempts are being made to impose dictatorship in the country, which is detrimental to the democratic set-up,” he said, adding that the arrest of the AAP convener and Delhi CM Kejriwal was part of the conspiracy of the BJP, which had been executed by the ED.

The activists said the money trail of electoral bonds had indicated that it was the BJP which had benefited from the person who was deposing against Kejriwal.

