INDIA bloc going strong: Chaudhary

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 27

Varun Chaudhary, Congress candidate from the Ambala Lok Sabha seat, claimed that PM Modi was showing false dreams to the public about the development of the country by 2047.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said there was INDIA bloc wave not only in the state, but also in the entire country. He said the PM and the BJP government should show their 10-year report card before seeking votes from the public.

Neither had he provided employment to youth nor could he control inflation, Chaudhary said. “Unemployed youths are forced to leave the country to find jobs abroad. What kind of development is this where the debt of the country is increasing? Government assets are being sold to corporate houses,” he claimed.

“Our PM says that we are going to become the fifth largest economy in the world. If this high level development has taken place, why do they need to ask for votes. The public has understood his rhetoric,” he said.

“Our party organisation is strong. Every worker stands firmly with the party,” said Chaudhary.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Congress #INDIA bloc #Lok Sabha #Yamunanagar