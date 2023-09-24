 India should probe allegations made by Canada: SGPC chief : The Tribune India

Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC president. File photo



Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 23

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami has said that the Indian government should investigate the allegations levelled by Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau as he must have some credible evidence to support his allegations. Dhami was speaking to mediapersons after attending a ‘gurmat samagam’ here today.

Voter registration began on Sept 1

  • The process to register voters started on September 1 and it would continue till September 30.
  • Former HSGMC chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda has also demanded that the last date should be extended by a month
  • The community leaders said that the timeframe should be increased so that the community got extensive representation instead of a token one.

He said, “A large number of Sikhs holdi Canadian citizenships and passports but their properties and relatives are still in Punjab. The Indian government should reply to the allegations levelled by Canada. The Canadian PM must be having some credible evidence based on which he had given such a statement, and the government should investigate the allegations. Things are getting complicated and this will harm the Punjabi brotherhood and Sikhs.”

The SGPC chief said, ““If the HSGMC is to be run in such a manner, then they should hand it over to the government. We appeal to Bhupinder Singh Assandh (HSGMC officiating chief) not to be a tool of the government as they have their own vested interests,” he added.

Meanwhile, the HSGMC held its executive body meeting in Kurukshetra.

Officiating HSGMC general secretary Ramnik Singh Mann said that it had been decided that the committee would set up assistance booths at the gurdwaras to help Sikhs in getting their votes prepared for the HSGMC election. “We will work with the administration in getting maximum votes prepared and also request the government to increase the deadline for the preparation of votes,” he added.

The process to register voters started from September 1 and it would continue till September 30. Former HSGMC chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda has also demanded that the last date should be extended by a month. The community leaders said that the timeframe should be increased so that the community got extensive representation instead of a token one.

