INDIA VOTES 2024: 10,947 centenarian voters in state

Karnal, April 11

As many as 10,947 persons aged over 100 years are enrolled as voters across Haryana. Karnal has the second highest number of such people after Gurugram, while Palwal has the least voters.

With 1,177 voters, Gurugram has the highest number of centenarians, followed by Karnal (882), Ambala (678), Kurukshetra (659), Sirsa (630), Yamunanagar (594), Sonepat (527), Hisar (524), Bhiwani (514), Jhajjar (507), Faridabad (493), Rohtak (456), Jind (450), Kaithal (411), Rewari (389), Fatehabad (379), Mahendergarh (338), Panipat (323), Panchkula (291), Charkhi Dadri (267), Mewat (243), and Palwal (215), the data said.

The authorities claimed that preparations were underway for extending their ‘vote-from-home’ facility to persons with disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens aged 85 and above. The step will allow these people to cast their vote through postal ballot.

“As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, we will ensure the facility of vote-from-home for those who do not wish to go to the polling booths to cast their vote. We have begun our preparation for it in Karnal district,” said Uttam Singh, Karnal Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer.

He said the aim was to increase the voter turnout, for which they would approach these voters.

“A team of officials will be assigned the job of visiting the residences of such voters to obtain their consent. After the completion of the nomination process by May 6, the team members will collect the forms from the residences of the elderly and PwD voters. Those who want to vote from-home, will be provided ballot papers, and on the same day, after they mark their ballot, officials will seal them,” said the DC, adding that the privacy rights of the voters would be strictly maintained throughout the process. The process will be videographed.

Special arrangements have been made at the polling centres for such voters so that they can comfortably cast their vote. “Wheelchairs, ramps, pick and drop facility, seating arrangements, medical kits will be available at the polling booths, “ he added.

There are 2,63,690 voters aged above 85 years, 10,947 aged over 100 years, according to Election Commission data.

