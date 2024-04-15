INDIA VOTES 2024: Abhay Chautala calls on party workers to intensify campaign, ensure INLD’s win

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 14

INLD secretary general and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency candidate Abhay Chautala today called on party workers to intensify their campaign and focus on their respective booths to ensure the party's win in the Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing the party workers after inaugurating the party's election office, Abhay Chautala said, “The INLD will surely win three seats — Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Hisar — in the Lok Sabha elections in the state. I am waiting for the Congress to field its candidates and the INLD may win the Gurugram seat as well. Those who are talking about winning all 10 seats may even fail to save their security deposit. The election results will be different this time.”

Taking a dig at the BJP and the Congress, Abhay Chautala said, “At present, the INLD is the strongest party in the state. The BJP talks about 400 plus seats, six out of 10 candidates in Haryana have been picked from other parties, while the Congress has not been able to even finalise its candidates. The BJP has no faith left in its own leaders and workers and it has been preferring the leaders of other parties to be its candidate.”

“The Congress has left the Kurukshetra seat for such people who have been stopping the water of the SYL in Punjab. The Congress and AAP have been doing the politics of selfishness. Just ask AAP and the Congress leaders about the water of the SYL when they seek votes. Similarly, when the BJP leaders give Modi's guarantee, ask them about the previous promises and BJP's plan for the next five years. The BJP has been trying to do away with democracy. It has nothing to offer to the youth, farmers, Dalits and women,” he added.

He called on the party workers to intensify their campaign and said, “All those who had left the party and joined the JJP due to some misunderstandings are coming back to the INLD and many people are still waiting. You should approach them and bring them back. If you think that the election is far away and you still have the time to start campaigning, all hard work done over the last five days will go in vain. The opposition parties have been spreading misinformation about the INLD among the people, you have to counter them and present the party's ideology strongly."

JJP leader from Yamunanagar Mange Ram and his supporters joined the INLD on this occasion.

