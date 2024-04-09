INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP, Congress leaders in war of words over govt jobs, area development

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 8

BJP nominee Dr Arvind Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda have been engaging in a war of words over government jobs and development of the area during their canvassing for the Lok Sabha poll.

BJP nominee Arvind Sharma addresses a public meeting at a Rohtak village. Tribune Photo

Sharma has been making government jobs a poll issue during his campaign while Deepender, the likely candidate of the Congress from here, raises the issues of paper leak, vacant posts and development of the area.

“Those who are raising questions on the BJP functioning, have been promoting the parchi-kharchi system during their regime to provide jobs to the educated youth,” said Sharma while targeting former CM Bhupinder Hooda and his son Deepender during his canvassing in Ganganagar, Kheri, Farmana, Bhaini Chander Pal, Bedwa, Samain, Bhani Surjan and Bhaini Mato village yesterday.

He said Deepender should tell everyone how the youth got employment and how corruption was rampant in providing government jobs during the regime of his father as the Chief Minister from 2005 to 2014.

“On coming to power, the BJP has not only ended the practice of parchi-kharchi in the state but also ensured government jobs on merit basis. Consequently, those educated youth who have got the jobs in the BJP regime, deserve it as they have meritorious academic record. I am surprised that Deepender is questioning me about government jobs,” claimed Sharma.

The BJP nominee said Deepender was trying to lure the youth by showing them the dream of giving two lakh jobs if the Congress came to power but everyone knew that the Congress leaders were experts in misleading the people.

Meanwhile, Deepender launching a scathing attack on Sharma said the BJP government had pushed the educated youth towards the path of frustration by not fulfilling its promise of providing them government jobs. Even, the cases of paper leak for government jobs also exposed poor functioning of the government, he added.

“Today, Haryana has reached number1 in terms of unemployment as the BJP government has failed to fill vacant posts even after ruling the state for the past nearly 10 years while the then Congress government provided the job to a large number of applicants during its two successive tenures,” said the MP, adding that the Congress on coming to power will ensure transparent and time-bound recruitment on more than 2 lakh vacant government posts.

He alleged that Arvind Sharma had failed to bring any major project to the Rohtak constituency in the past five years, Deepender said 10 national-level institutes on the AIIMS-2 campus in Badhsa village (Jhajjar) were approved and their foundation stones laid during the then Hooda government in the state but these had not yet been executed even after a decade.

“These institutes include national centres for cardiovascular, transplantation, child health, digestive disease, geriatrics, comprehensive rehabilitation, blood disorders, laboratory medicine, nursing education and research and general purpose hospital,” he added.

