INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP on rally spree, 12 public events to be held in 5 days

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 27

With the Congress announcing its candidates for the Lok Sabha poll, the BJP has also intensified its campaign across the state to sway the electors.

The BJP has decided to organise 12 public rallies in as many Assembly segments of various parliamentary constituencies in the next five days. The rallies would be addressed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“The objective of the rallies is to achieve the party’s ‘Mission 2024’ by retaining all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The rallies will work to wipe out the Congress, which is already stuck in factionalism. The BJP has decided to hold Vijay Sankalp Rally in all 90 Assembly segments in the state and 40 such rallies have already been organised,” said Shamsher Kharak, BJP’s state media co-incharge, here on Saturday.

Kharak said the party had just released the schedule for rallies till May 2 and both leaders will address two to three rallies every day. The remaining schedule would be decided after May 2, he added.

“The party had set the target to hold these rallies as early as possible because thereafter, party’s senior leaders from the Centre would visit the state as star campaigners,” he said.

“Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will hold Vijay Sankalp Rally in Radaur and Panchkula on April 28. He will be present in Gurugram on April 29 when BJP candidate Rao Inderjit will file his nomination papers. The Chief Minister will also go to Ambala to accompany BJP nominee Banto Devi on May 1 for her nomination. On the similar day, he will address a rally in Pundri. On May 2, he will accompany the party’s candidate from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal in Thanesar, who file his nomination papers,” said Kharak.

Similarly, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would hold a rally in Garhi-Sampla Kiloi and Rai Assembly segments on April 28.

He would take out roadshows at Adampur on April 29 and will address rallies in Charkhi Dadri, Tosham and Assandh segments on April 30. On May 1, Khattar will address rallies in Safido and Pataudi.

