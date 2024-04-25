Gurugram: BJP seeks help of YouTubers, influencers for garnering vote

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram April 24

In yet another attempt to tap youth voters in the state, the BJP is now roping in social media influencers. As per the initiative, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with various YouTubers and social media influencers in Gurugram today. He was addressing influencers and YouTubers from across the country at a programme organised by Hardik Dhiman Foundation at NH Convention Centre in Gurugram.

Best medium to reach out to millions of people Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP knows the value to moving with time and we recognise the power of influencers. They are the best medium to reach out to millions of people with a single click. — Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister

Saini called on them to use their reach to make people realise the benefits provided by the schemes under the Modi government and encourage them to vote for the party in large numbers.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP knows the value to moving with time and we recognise the power of influencers. They are the best medium to reach out to millions of people with a single click. A majority of the youth is not news savy and the best way to make them realise the importance of voting and tell them about the achievements of Modi government is through the influencers whom they watch and follow. We are seeking your help for the benefit of the country. From crashing economy to becoming the fifth largest economy in just 10 years, we have come a long way. If we need to continue the march of progress, Modi has to be our PM and you can make people understand that,” said Saini. Minister of State Aseem Goyal said India was a country of youth and the youth of India were making waves everywhere. He asked the influencers to aid the party in channelising the power of youth in a positive direction. Among those present at the function was Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar. The highlight of the programme was “Dolly Chaiwala “ who gained fame after serving tea to Bill Gates on his visit to India. CM Saini along with other dignitaries enjoyed tea prepared by him and his chatter in his signature style. Videos of this interaction went viral on social media.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Gurugram #Nayab Singh Saini #Social Media