INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress manifesto is all about justice for all, says Bhukkal

Jhajjar, April 7

Local Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said the Congress’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls would prove to be a roadmap for ensuring justice and fair participation for every section. That’s why it has been named ‘Nyayapatra’. If the Congress government is formed, all its promises will be implemented.

Bhukkal was interacting with the media during her visit to various villages here today. She also expressed happiness over the fact that the suggestions given by the committee of former CM Bhupinder Hooda for improving the condition of farmers in the party’s Udaipur and Raipur convention had found a place in the ‘Nyayapatra’.

“The Congress has accepted the biggest demand of the farmers and has promised loan waiver and legal guarantee of the MSP. Apart from this, the announcement of giving an annual assistance of Rs 1 lakh to every woman from poor family and daily wage of Rs 400 to MGNREGA workers is also included the manifesto,” she added.

“To curb the increasing unemployment in the nation as well as in the state, the party has guaranteed immediate permanent appointment for 30 lakh government posts under the youth justice scheme. For socio-economic equality, the party has announced a count or caste census of every person and every class,” said the Congress MLA.

