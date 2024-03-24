INDIA VOTES 2024: Gurugram DC assigns responsibilities to nodal officers

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 23

District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav, who is also Deputy Commissioner (DC), on Saturday appointed nodal officers for the Lok Sabha elections and assigned them their responsibilities.

The DC said these officers would ensure that every task related to the election process was completely transparent and impartial.

According to the orders issued by the DC, Manesar SDM Darshan Yadav and City Magistrate Kunwar Aditya Vikram will be responsible for assigning duty to employees and officers for conducting voting and counting in the Lok Sabha elections. At the National Informatics Centre (NIC), District Information Officer Vibhu Kapoor and District Statistics and Evaluation Officer Vinod Verma will assist in providing the data of the employees. Gurugram SDM Ravindra Kumar will be responsible for training officers and employees.

As per the order, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena has been given the responsibility of conducting SVEEP activities for voter awareness. DCP Deepak Gehlawat will be responsible security arrangements, while DCP (Crime) Vijay Pratap Singh will also monitor the security arrangements along with him.

In addition, Zila Parishad CEO Jagniwas has been appointed the nodal officer for looking after EVMs. Balpreet Singh, Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, will monitor the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and issues related to the Defacement of Property Act. MC Joint Commissioner Akhilesh Kumar and District Excise and Taxation Commissioner Randhir Singh have been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring election expenditure.

The responsibility of printing and distributing postal ballot papers and ballot papers has been given to Additional Labour Commissioner Kushal Kataria. District Information and Public Relations Officer Bijendra Singh has been appointed the nodal officer for media management and broadcasting election-related news. Besides, he will handle the affairs of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee and the responsibility of the District Media Centre.

“Alka Choudhary, Additional Director, Haryana Institute of Public Administration, has been appointed the nodal officer to redress the complaints received at the voter helpline, C-Vigil App and District Control Room. District Excise and Taxation Commissioner Ajay Kundu will be the nodal officer, along with the observer appointed by the Election Commission. Chief Medical Officer Dr Virendra Yadav has been made the nodal officer for ensuring Covid protocols and providing medical kits, while DCP Deepak Gehlawat will be responsible for arranging central security forces. SDM Darshan Yadav and City Magistrate Kunwar Aditya Vikram will be responsible for taking care of counting centres and EVM strongrooms,” read the order.

MC Joint Commissioner Vijay Yadav will be responsible for the Encore Suvidha Portal for providing online permission to the candidates in the elections, CTM Kunwar Aditya Vikram will oversee the permission for helicopters, while Additional Labour Commissioner Kushal Kataria will be responsible for giving leave to the employees for voting.

“ADC Hitesh Kumar Meena will appoint a micro observer, while City Magistrate Kunwar Aditya Vikram will appoint a supervisor and a duty magistrate. All officers will discharge their duties with full responsibility and there should not be any kind of negligence in this regard,” the DC said in his orders.

Manesar SDM to give duties to employees

