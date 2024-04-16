Joining saffron party is like ‘gharvapsi’: Naveen Jindal

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 15

The BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal, today began his election campaign from Shahabad and said that joining the BJP was a ‘gharvapsi’ for him. Jindal said he would file his nomination on May 2.

While addressing the party workers, Naveen Jindal said, “I have family relations with Kurukshetra and the BJP is not a new party for me as Jindal Sahib (OP Jindal) was the joint candidate of the BJP and Haryana Vikas Party in 1996 elections. Joining the BJP was actually a gharvapsi for me.”

“You gave me the opportunity to serve you twice and I have worked with dedication during my tenure. The BJP has given me another opportunity to serve you. As members of the Modi family, we will work together to achieve the target of making India a developed nation by 2047,” he added.

Jindal said, “Over the last 10 years under Modi rule, the road, rail and air connectivity has strengthened. The dream of Ram Temple has been fulfilled and the country has seen major development. I will make all efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Kurukshetra.”

Speaking to mediapersons, Jindal, said, “The party has released its ‘sankalp patra’ and it has focused on all sections of society. I am not new to Kurukshetra and people know me very well. We have been getting tremendous support from the public and we are confident that the BJP will win the seat. I will file my nomination on May 2 and invite everyone to join me, give their blessings and help in winning the elections with a big margin.” About the challenge of open debate given by INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta, Jindal said, “I believe in performing and not making statements. I don’t want to stoop to that level as I respect all candidates.”

Former Congress district chief Pawan Garg, who had recently announced that he would quit the party in support of Jindal, today joined the BJP with his supporters.

Minister of state Subhash Sudha, BJP district chief Ravi Battan, former minister Krishan Kumar Bedi and several other BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

