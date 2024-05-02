 INDIA VOTES 2024: Jolt to JJP, Guhla MLA’s son joins Congress : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: Jolt to JJP, Guhla MLA’s son joins Congress

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jolt to JJP, Guhla MLA’s son joins Congress

Sirsa LS candidate Kumari Selja welcomes Randhir Singh into party fold

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jolt to JJP, Guhla MLA’s son joins Congress

Guhla MLA Ishwar Singh's son Randhir Singh with Kumari Selja in Sirsa on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 1

After it split with the BJP, challenges are mounting for the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) before the Lok Sabha elections.

After resigning from the chairmanship of the Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation, JJP MLA Ishwar Singh’s son Randhir Singh joined the Congress here on Wednesday.

Congress Sirsa Lok Sabha candidate Kumari Selja welcomed him into the party fold. On the occasion, former JJP state president Nishan Singh, who recently joined the Congress, was also present.

Randhir Singh had not only resigned from the chairmanship of the Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation last week, but also quit the JJP. There were speculations in political circles that both father and son would join the Congress.

It’s worth mentioning that 12 board and corporation chairmen were appointed from the JJP quota in the coalition government and of them, nine have completed their terms.

Randhir Singh is preparing to contest the Assembly elections, from the Guhla constituency from where his father won in 2019. His wife is the chairperson of the Guhla Municipal Committee.

There are good political relations between JJP MLA Ishwar Singh and Congress leader Kumari Selja. Moreover, there are speculations that Ishwar Singh will also join the Congress.

Welcoming Randhir Singh into the party fold, Kumari Selja said he will strengthen the Congress. She assured that he will be given respect and honour in the party.

Ishwar Singh was elected to the legislative Assembly for the first time in 1977 on the Congress ticket. Subsequently, with Kumari Selja’s support, he became a Rajya Sabha MP and then a member of the National Scheduled Caste Commission. After not getting the ticket from the Congress in the 2019 Assembly elections, he contested and won on the JJP ticket.

Recently, MLA Ishwar Singh had opened a front against former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. During a press conference at his residence in Cheeka last Friday, he had not only criticised Dushyant Chautala, but also expressed his disappointment over not becoming a Cabinet minister.

Flaying the former Deputy Chief Minister, he said when he joined the JJP, there was no existence of the party in the state and despite that, he won the elections and he was the sole JJP MLA from Kaithal district in the 2019 Assembly elections.

He claimed that he was in contention to become a minister in the government for many days, but in the end, Dushyant sidelined him and promoted junior MLAs.

Preparing to fight Assembly poll

  • Randhir Singh had not only resigned from the chairmanship of the Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation last week, but also quit the JJP.
  • There were speculations in political circles that both father and son would join the Congress.
  • He is preparing to contest the Assembly elections from the Guhla constituency, from where his father won in 2019. His wife is the chairperson of the Guhla Municipal Committee.

Father had flayed ex-Dy CM

Recently, MLA Ishwar Singh had opened a front against former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. During a press conference at his residence in Cheeka last Friday, he had not only criticised Dushyant Chautala, but also expressed his disappointment over not becoming a Cabinet minister.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kumari Selja #Lok Sabha #Sirsa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

2
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

3
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

4
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

5
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

6
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

8
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

9
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

10
Himachal

Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...

Cops storm several US varsities, arrest pro-Palestine protesters

Cops storm several US varsities, arrest pro-Palestine protesters

Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable: US

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

US police deny reports on killing of Goldy Brar

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Cross-border smuggler held with 500 gm heroin

1.1 lakh litre lahan recovered in villages along Sutlej river

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Over 80 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi

IS angle suspected, anti-terror unit to investigate case

BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers

Police seek time to probe Inderlok namaz incident

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Protracted rail roko protest worries industrialists

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Chicago martyrs remembered