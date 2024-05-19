INDIA VOTES 2024: Manohar Lal Khattar reaches out to Sikhs, lauds community’s sacrifices

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 18

With the date of the Lok Sabha elections drawing near, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory on the Karnal seat. In this series, Karnal Lok Sabha candidate and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday reached out to the Sikh community, highlighting the remarkable contributions and sacrifices of the Sikhs throughout Indian history. The programme was organised by the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) on the Kunjpura road here.

Khattar exhorted the gathering to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for national development. He stressed on the Sikh community’s enduring legacy of bravery and martyrdom, especially their resolute stand against the Mughal oppression and encouraged the public to draw inspiration from their 500-year-old history of valour and resilience.

While exhorting people to vote in the favour of the BJP to strengthen the hands of PM Modi and for the development of the country, he said the Sikhs had a history of sacrifice and martyrdom. “Whenever the country and society have faced a crisis or a challenge, the Sikh community has always stood firm. They have a 500-year-old history. The Sikh community worked to end the Mughal oppression and raise awareness among the people,” he said.

He highlighted the teachings of Gurus and said from the first Guru Nanak Dev to 10th Guru Gobind Singh, all raised awareness among the people. It was because of their sacrifices that the country was saved. Guru Gobind Singh had sacrificed his four sons to uphold the dignity of the country. “The future generations will also take inspiration from this community,” he said while saluting the community.

The two-time former CM accused the Congress of destroying history. Congress distorted history, while PM Narendra Modi worked for the community.

“PM Narendra Modi initiated the construction of the Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate visits to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. Now, people can easily visit this gurdwara. I appeal to all of you to work towards strengthening the PM and press the button with the lotus symbol to support him,” he added.

