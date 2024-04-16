Faridabad: Miffed at party MPs’ ‘poor’ show, BJP leader shuns campaigning

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 15

The ongoing election campaign of the ruling BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar received a setback after senior leader and former MLA Tek Chand Sharma announced to disassociate himself from campaigning for Gurjar. This is the first case of dissidence in the ruling party which took a lead in announcing its candidate and launching the campaign in the Faridabad Lok Sabha segment.

Alleging that his work and support were overlooked and ignored, Sharma, who is state chief of the ‘Namami –Yamuna ‘cell of the party, said, “The poor performance of BJP leaders in the past two terms and resentment against them among the masses are among the reasons, I have decided to alienate myself from the campaign”.

“I am fed up of the divisive policies and discriminatory attitude of certain leaders. Despite my claim of Assembly ticket being ignored in 2019, I have been working for the party,” he said, adding that he was not afraid of being expelled from the party. “I have decided to contest the next Assembly elections as an Independent candidate, if denied a ticket by the BJP,” he added.

Charging corruption at various levels including the civic body, he said the Metro rail projects to Palwal and Gurugram have failed to move forward. He said the demand for an access point at Mohna and Mandkola villages to the Jewar airport Expressway and the Delhi- Mumbai Expressways respectively had been pending despite mass protests. ‘’The failure of the BJP government to complete the bridge over Yamuna river to connect Faridabad with Greater Noida in the past 10 years and lack of any new project to create more jobs expose the tall claims of the party,’’ he alleged.

It may be mentioned here that farmers and residents of around 48 villages of Faridabad and Palwal district seeking an access point to the Faridabad-Jewar airport Greenfield expressway at Mohna village have already announced to boycott leaders and representatives of the ruling party for their failure to resolve the problem.

Sharma who was elected as MLA on BSP ticket in 2014 from Prithla Assembly segment joined BJP in 2019 after providing external support to the BJP government in the state from 2014-19.

