INDIA VOTES 2024: Nayab Singh Saini, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar address party workers in Karnal’s Gharaunda

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar today sounded the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections from Gharaunda grain market. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Gharaunda (Karnal), March 19

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar today sounded the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections from Gharaunda grain market. Both leaders urged the party workers to channel their efforts towards ensuring a resounding victory for the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Happy over elevation

Being an elder of the family, I am happy on the elevation of Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister. On March 12, the legislative party members unanimously elected Saini as the CM, fulfilling my wish. Such a thing has not happened in Opposition parties. Manohar Lal Khattar, former CM

BJP national president JP Nadda was scheduled to chair the rally, but he did not attend. Despite his absence, the event remained undeterred as the party workers were full of enthusiasm. The absence of Nadda, though notable, did not dampen the spirit of the party workers and leaders. Both the leaders emphasised the importance of unity and dedication, instilling a sense of enthusiasm and determination among the gathered supporters.

After being nominated as the CM, Saini along with Khattar came to the Karnal for the first time. They were warmly welcomed by party leaders and workers. Both leaders expressed confidence in winning the Karnal’s seat by the largest margin in the country and claimed victory in all seats of the state for the BJP.

Saini, while addressing the gathering, assured people that his doors were open for them 24 hours a day. “I will devote every moment to serving the residents of the state,” said Saini.

“I appeal to the people of Karnal Lok Sabha segment to send Manohar Lal to Parliament with the highest margin in the country, as Karnal’s people have historically given the second-highest victory to Sanjay Bhatia from here,” he said.

Saini thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former CM Khattar, and party leadership for elevating a small worker to the post of the CM. “I thank the PM, former CM Khattar, and the party leadership for appointing me as the CM. I entered politics by holding the finger of former CM Khattar,” Saini said.

He highlighted Khattar’s policies for the welfare of the state and said he had worked for the progress of the state in a transparent manner. His vision had brought a new direction to Haryana. Saini targeted the Congress for ignoring the state and promoting a family.

Earlier, Khattar highlighted the contribution of the PM and his tenure and called upon the party workers to ensure the victory of party candidates at all 10 seats.

He accused the Opposition leaders for saying they would abolish steps, including family ID, property ID, among others. “We have provided benefits to people through these portals and online systems, but the Opposition leaders want to abolish them if they come to power,” Khattar said.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Karnal #Lok Sabha #Manohar Lal Khattar #Nayab Singh Saini


