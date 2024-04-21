INDIA VOTES 2024: Om Prakash Dhankar seeks votes for Dr Arvind Sharma, takes a jibe at Congress

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 20

BJP’s national secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar today campaigned for BJP candidate from Rohtak Dr Arvind Sharma by addressing public meetings in the Bahadurgarh area of Jhajjar district.

On the occasion, he took a jibe at the Congress stating that no one was ready to take the Congress party’s ticket in the state hence the party was unable to declare its candidate for the Lok Sabha polls while the BJP had already announced its candidate for all 10 seats.

“Considering the BJP’s support base in the state, the Congress leaders are scared and are pushing each other into the electoral battle. Even senior Congress leaders are showing no interest in contesting the poll and by doing so they are running away from the poll battle. That’s why, the list of Congress candidates is not being released and nobody is listening to the high command,” claimed Dhankar.

Launching a scathing attack on former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he said in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Hooda used to claim that he would form the Congress government in the state by winning the Rohtak seat, but on the day of the poll results, the father and son duo came to know that they had lost people’s trust. People had not yet forgotten the corruption that prevailed in the Congress regime, he added.

“People of the state have made up their mind to ensure the victory of BJP candidates on all 10 seats. By doing so, they will again attack the dynastic politics that the Congress party indulges in. The then Congress regime promoted parchi-kharchi system for government job while the BJP government provided government jobs on merit basis without any slip and without any expense,” Dhankar pointed out.

