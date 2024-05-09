People dissatisfied with BJP: INLD Sirsa nominee

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 8

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate from Sirsa Sandeep Lot on Wednesday said people across Haryana are completely dissatisfied with the BJP because it has “misled” people with false promises.

He said, “Under the BJP government, people have been deprived of basic facilities like electricity, water, roads and transportation.”

Lot carried out a door-to-door campaign in various villages of the Rania Assembly segment on Wednesday. He, along with party leaders and workers, interacted with people and appealed to them to vote for the INLD.

Addressing people in 40 villages, including Banasudhar, Chamal, Dhani-400, Jhorarnali, Dhotar, Kharian, and Jodhpuria, Lot said there is a one-sided wave in favour of the INLD in the Sirsa parliamentary constituency.

He said, “Buildings of government schools across the state are in a dilapidated condition and there is also a shortage of schoolteachers, which is affecting the education of children. They have been affected by the new education policy. During the INLD government, Haryana witnessed comprehensive development and people still remember it.”

The INLD candidate said he is receiving love and support from the electors of the Rania Assembly constituency. Lot claimed the party will win the Sirsa parliamentary seat by a record margin.

