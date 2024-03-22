INDIA VOTES 2024: Saini, Khattar hold meetings with party workers in Karnal

Parveen Arora
Karnal, March 21
Even as the BJP has taken the lead in fielding former CM Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal Lok Sabha seat, the Opposition parties are yet to declare their candidates for the constituency. The BJP is yet to declare its candidate for the byelection of Karnal Assembly seat, however, the party workers and leaders have already started campaigning for Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as their candidate.
Saini had been elected as an MP from Kurukshetra, but after the resignation of Khattar, he was elevated as the Chief Minister and now he is required to become an MLA within six months from assuming the charge. The Election Commission has also announced Karnal Assembly bypoll with the Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory at both seats — Karnal Lok Sabha and Karnal Assembly constituency.
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today held meetings with party workers separately at the party office Karna Kamal and former CM’s residence, respectively.
Khattar said he will speed up his election campaign soon. “We have already launched our Lok Sabha election campaign from Panipat and after finishing my pending works in Chandigarh and Delhi,” Khattar said.
Saini claimed the BJP would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats and Karnal Assembly byelection with a record margin.
