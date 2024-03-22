INDIA VOTES 2024: Saini, Khattar hold meetings with party workers in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 21

Even as the BJP has taken the lead in fielding former CM Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal Lok Sabha seat, the Opposition parties are yet to declare their candidates for the constituency. The BJP is yet to declare its candidate for the byelection of Karnal Assembly seat, however, the party workers and leaders have already started campaigning for Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as their candidate.

Saini had been elected as an MP from Kurukshetra, but after the resignation of Khattar, he was elevated as the Chief Minister and now he is required to become an MLA within six months from assuming the charge. The Election Commission has also announced Karnal Assembly bypoll with the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory at both seats — Karnal Lok Sabha and Karnal Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today held meetings with party workers separately at the party office Karna Kamal and former CM’s residence, respectively.

Khattar said he will speed up his election campaign soon. “We have already launched our Lok Sabha election campaign from Panipat and after finishing my pending works in Chandigarh and Delhi,” Khattar said.

Saini claimed the BJP would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats and Karnal Assembly byelection with a record margin.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnal #Lok Sabha #Manohar Lal Khattar